TOKYO, April 23 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday, spurred by Wall Street gains on solid earnings and merger activity, but buying was tempered ahead of the looming local reporting season. The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 14,546.27, erasing its losses on the previous day, but it remained below Monday's two-week high of 14,649.50. The broader Topix rose 1.0 percent to 1,173.81 while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 1 percent to 10,682.73. (Editing by Kim Coghill)