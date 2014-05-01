TOKYO, May 1 Japanese shares rallied on Thursday, helped by a record closing high in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and solid earnings from brokerage firms such as Nomura Holdings, and some manufacturers. Relief after the Bank of Japan did not rule out a future easing also helped send the Nikkei share average speeding up 1.3 percent, the biggest daily gain in over two weeks, to 14,485.13. The broader Topix rose 1.7 percent to 1,182.20 while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 1.5 percent to 10,747.68. Trade volume was close to average in the past 20 days. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)