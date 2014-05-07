TOKYO, May 7 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled 2.9 percent to a three-week low on Wednesday, posting its biggest daily drop since mid-March, as a stronger yen dragged down exporters and concerns about Ukraine curbed investors' risk appetites. The Nikkei closed down 424.06 points to 14,033.45, its lowest closing level since April 15. The broader Topix fell 2.6 percent to 1,152.01, with 2.1 billion shares changing hands, the largest volume since April 11. The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 2.5 percent to 10,478.07. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)