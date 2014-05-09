TOKYO, May 9 Japanese stocks rose on Friday in choppy trade as the likes of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and Toshiba Corp gained on strong growth prospects, while concerns about the Ukraine crisis kept investors on edge. The Nikkei stock average ended 0.3 percent higher at 14,199.59 after slipping in early trade. It shed 1.8 percent this week. The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,165.51, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.5 percent to 10,610.37. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)