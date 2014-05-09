US STOCKS-Wall St opens little changed; French election eyed
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.04 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to open)
TOKYO, May 9 Japanese stocks rose on Friday in choppy trade as the likes of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and Toshiba Corp gained on strong growth prospects, while concerns about the Ukraine crisis kept investors on edge. The Nikkei stock average ended 0.3 percent higher at 14,199.59 after slipping in early trade. It shed 1.8 percent this week. The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,165.51, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.5 percent to 10,610.37. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.04 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to open)
Apr 21 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,385.0 85,764.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad