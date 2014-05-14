TOKYO, May 14 Japan's Nikkei average fell on
Wednesday, slipping from a 1-1/2-week high on profit-taking
after big gains the previous day, while JGC Corp tumbled after
forecasting dismal profit.
The benchmark Nikkei ended 0.1 percent lower at
14,405.76.
Engineering company JGC plunged 13 percent and
contributed 17.55 hefty negative points to the Nikkei after
saying it expects a net profit of 42 billion yen for the year
ending March 2015, a 11 percent drop on year.
The broader Topix added 0.4 percent at 1,183.15 and
the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.4 percent at
10,767.97.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)