US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as earnings roll in
April 18 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors weighed quarterly earnings and a possible delay in tax reforms, while keeping an eye on geopolitics.
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Thursday after a stronger yen hurt sentiment, while Sony Corp and Credit Saison Co weighed as foreign investors unloaded the stocks after their earnings disappointed the market. The Nikkei ended down 0.8 percent at 14,298.21. Sony dropped 6.1 percent and was the third most traded stock by turnover after it forecast a net loss for a second year in a row for the year through March. Credit Saison Co dived 13 percent after releasing disappointing earnings and was the biggest percent loser on the board. The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,178.29, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.4 percent to 10,727.94. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Alex Richardson)
LONDON, April 18 UK stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, with the bluechip FTSE 100 poised for its sharpest one-day drop since the aftermath of last year's Brexit referendum, after Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early election.