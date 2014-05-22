TOKYO, May 22 Japan's Nikkei share average boasted its biggest rise in a month on Thursday as a survey showing an improvement in Chinese manufacturing added to an already upbeat mood after the U.S. Federal Reserve reaffirmed its commitment to support the economy. The Nikkei rose 2.1 percent to 14,337.79, with news government-controlled Japan Post Insurance Life is ramping up its investment in Japanese stocks providing the icing on the cake. The broader Topix gained 1.7 percent to 1,169.34 in highest trading volume in seven weeks while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.7 percent to 10,666.60. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)