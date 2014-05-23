* China factory data, U.S. housing data underpins Nikkei * Yen's retreat adds support, but more declines may be needed to extend Nikkei's gains * Real estate, banks and brokerages lead gains * Sony falls after CEO fails to impress investors with restructuring plans By Hideyuki Sano TOKYO, May 23 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a four-week high on Friday morning, thanks to upbeat economic data in Japan's two biggest trade partners, with the yen's retreat rounding out an encouraging array of positive catalysts. The Nikkei share average rose 1.0 percent to 14,475.90, pulling further away from a one-month low of 13,964 hit on Wednesday and briefly tapping levels not seen since April 25. The market took off on the tailwind of surveys showing China's factory sector had its best performance in five months in May and U.S. factory output growth hitting its fastest pace since February 2011.. The yen fell back to 101.77 to the dollar from a three-month high of 100.805 hit on Wednesday. The retreat has calmed concerns the yen could break above its February high and beyond the psychologically important 100 mark, which would be negative for Japanese exporters' earnings. "I would say the yen needs to return to 103-104 yen levels for the Nikkei to rise further," said Hisashi Kuroda, general manager of equity investment at Meiji Yasuda Asset Management. "But I think the market's correction has run its course. The earning guidances have been conservative although the actual earnings after the end of this quarter is likely to be better," he added. A rise above the April 21 high of 14,650 in the Nikkei is necessary to reverse its downtrend since the beginning of this year, though traders are not willing to bet that the time is ripe for a major rebound given the uncertainty on the economy and policy. The Japanese economy looks set to slow this quarter after last month's hike in the sales tax, and investor aren't certain how quickly domestic consumption will recover. Another focus is on growth strategies Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to unveil next month, with investors bracing for the prospects of disappointment given that the first series he announced last year fell short of market expectations. "A lot of people have suspicions that the latest rise is just short-covering, as the market is rising without (positive domestic) factors," said Yasuo Sakuma, porfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management. Indeed, the top perfomers on Friday were those that had fallen sharply so far this year. Real estate firms, securities brokerages and banks led the gains on Friday, rising 2.6 percent, 1.9 percent and 1.9 percent respectively. Mitsui Fudosan rose 2.9 percent, Nomura Holdings gained 2.5 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group advanced 2.5 percent. Sony bucked the trend, however, falling 2.4 percent after chief executive officer Kazuo Hirai failed to impress investors about his structural reform plans at the company's conference on earnings the previous day. Sony has pledged that a blast of restructuring in its electronics division this year will return the troubled unit to profit but investors remained sceptical after having been disappointed many times by the company's overly optimistic forecasts in the past. The broader Topix rose 1.3 percent to 1,184.04 while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained as much to 10,804.62. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)