TOKYO, May 28 Japanese stocks rose for a fifth day on Wednesday as strong U.S. data buoyed market sentiment, but Mitsui Fudosan Co fell on news it would raise as much as $3.6 billion by issuing new shares. The benchmark Nikkei average ended 0.2 percent higher to 14,670.95. Mitsui Fudosan dropped 4.7 percent and was the second-most traded stock by turnover. The broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 1,198.17, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.2 percent to 10,926.66. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)