* Consumer price rise lifting sentiment - analyst * Nikkei up 1.8 pct for the week, up 2.9 pct for the month By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, May 30 Japan's Nikkei stock average extended gains into a seventh day on Friday, its longest winning streak since December, after another record close on Wall Street and strong Japan consumer prices lifted sentiment. The Nikkei was up 0.3 percent at 14,718.29 in midmorning trade. The index has risen 1.8 percent for the week and gained 2.9 percent for the month. Japan's core consumer prices jumped 3.2 percent in April from a year earlier for the fastest gain since February 1991, government data showed on Friday, as an increase in the national sales tax boosted prices across the board. "The figures suggest that we can expect rents to rise and companies' sales to increase, which will lead to increased capital spending," said Shigemitsu Tsuruta, senior strategist at SMBC Friend Securities. "Such expectations are lifting the mood, and we are bullish about the Japanese market in the second half of 2014." Exporters gained, with Toyota Motor Corp rising 1.4 percent and Honda Motor Co advancing 0.7 percent. Index heavyweights SoftBank Corp rose 1.4 percent and Fast Retailing Co added 0.7 percent. U.S. stocks climbed after investors dismissed revised data that showed the U.S. economy contracted for the first time in three years in the first quarter, given more timely data has suggested a recovery following a severe winter. The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,202.76, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.1 percent to 10,956.25. Further gains were limited as investors were reluctant to take large positions before the weekend. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)