TOKYO, June 4 The Nikkei share average rose to a fresh 2-month high in choppy trade on Wednesday as the weak yen supported sentiment toward Japan's export-driven economy, but gains were limited. Investors largely stayed on the sidelines before major events due this week, such as a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and U.S. jobs data on Friday. The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent higher to 15,067.96, the highest closing level since April 3. The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,233.95, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.5 percent to 11,248.49. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)