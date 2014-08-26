US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
(Corrects Topix volume in the fourth paragraph to 1.82 billion shares from 1.54 billion) TOKYO, Aug 26 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday in thin trade as profit-taking accelerated in late trade after the weak yen trend paused, taking a toll on exporters and index-heavyweight stocks such as Honda Motor Co and SoftBank Corp. The Nikkei shed 0.6 percent to 15,521.22. The dollar dipped 0.1 percent to 103.92 yen, having peaked at a seven-month high of 104.49 overnight. The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 1,285.01, with only 1.82 billion shares changing hands. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 weakened 0.5 percent to 11,687.62. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss