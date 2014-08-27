BRIEF-Info Edge India says Zomato has not raised fresh funds
* Says Zomato has not raised any fresh funds, instead it has increased its authorized share capital recently Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Aug 27 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Wednesday after U.S. shares extended their gains and the S&P 500 closed above the 2,000 mark for the first time. The Nikkei ended up about 0.1 percent at 15,534.82, after falling 0.6 percent on the previous day. The broader Topix also added about 0.1 percent at 1,285.92 after running into stiff chart resistance in the 1,290/1,300 zone where it has peaked a number of times in the past. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 <.JPXNK400 > ended flat. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* March quarter net profit 26 million rupees versus profit 45 million rupees year ago