TOKYO, Aug 28 Tokyo stocks fell on Thursday as concerns about Japan's economic recovery pushed investors to the sidelines as they waited for a batch of key data out on on Friday. The Nikkei share average ended 0.5 percent lower to 15,459.86. The broader Topix declined 0.4 percent to 1,280.74, and JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.5 percent to 11,630.32. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)