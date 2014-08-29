TOKYO, Aug 29 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday as tensions in the Ukraine conflict flared up again, but hopes that domestic investors will start buying large-cap stocks limited losses. The Nikkei dropped 0.2 percent to 15,424.59. For the week, the Nikkei fell 0.7 percent and it declined 1.3 percent for the month. The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,277.97 after briefly flirting with positive territory earlier - spurring speculation of index-buying by domestic investors. The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.3 percent to 11,594.65. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)