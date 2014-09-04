TOKYO, Sept 4 Japanese stocks fell on Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak as most investors took profits from the recent gains after they quickly priced in the Bank of Japan's decision to maintain its massive monetary stimulus and its upbeat view on the economy. The Nikkei share average dropped 0.3 percent to 15,676.18, retreating from a seven-month high of 15,829.38 hit on Wednesday. The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,296.39, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also fell 0.4 percent to 11,761.71. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)