TOKYO, Sept 8 Japanese stocks edged up on Monday
in choppy trade as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data spurred
hopes that U.S. interest rates will stay low, while Rakuten Inc
tumbled on news of a deal to buy a U.S. rebate site
operator.
Index heavy-weight SoftBank Corp, which has a stake
of more than 30 percent in Alibaba, rose 2.1 percent and
contributed a hefty 18.87 points to the Nikkei index on news
that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N expects to price its
initial public offering between $60 and $66 a share.
.
The Nikkei closed up 0.2 percent at 15,705.11, not
too far from its seven-month high of 15,829.38 hit last week.
The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to 1,298.64, with
only 1.78 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since
September 1.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.4 percent to
11,778.63.
Rakuten Inc dropped 4.2 percent after the Nikkei
newspaper reported the Japanese online retailer is finalising a
deal to buy U.S. rebate site operator Ebates for more than 100
billion yen ($951 million).
Rakuten's move to tap into overseas markets is seen as a
positive, fund managers said, but some remain cautious about its
aggressive investment strategy.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)