TOKYO, Sept 12 Japanese share prices rose for the fifth straight session on Friday to end at an eight-month high, with exporters leading the gains on the yen's weakness. Japan's Nikkei share average rose 0.3 percent to 15,948.29 points, its highest close since Jan. 8. For the week, it gained 1.8 percent, outperforming most other share markets. The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to a six-year closing high, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.2 percent. (Additional reportin by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Kim Coghill)