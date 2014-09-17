* U.S. rate hike good for Japan market long term - traders * Pioneer jumps on sale of disc-jockeying audio equipment unit By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, Sept 17 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up early on Wednesday after U.S. shares rebounded on expectations the Federal Reserve will keep rates low after its two-day policy meeting ends later in the day. The Nikkei share average rose 0.1 percent to 15,925.68 in mid-morning trade, after shedding 0.2 percent the previous day. On Tuesday, participants cited a report in the Wall Street Journal as indicating the Fed could be less hawkish than markets have been expecting, as investors try to divine when the central bank will hike interest rates. Analysts said that the Japanese market is staying directionless as investors try to guess the impact of the outcome of the Fed's policy meeting. "The bottom line is that the market welcomes a rise in U.S. interest rates in the long term helped by the dollar's gain against the yen and the U.S. economic recovery," said Fumio Matsumoto, a fund manager at Dalton Capital. "But investors have yet to evaluate the short-term implication, so they are staying on the sidelines." Exporters were mixed after the dollar slid to a low of 106.81, pulling further away from a six-year peak of 107.39 set last Friday. A weak yen lifts Japanese exporters' competitiveness abroad and their profits when repatriated. Toyota Motor Corp gained 0.2 percent, Honda Motor Co weakened 0.7 percent and Panasonic Corp fell 0.1 percent. Bucking the weakness, Pioneer Corp jumped 2.2 percent after it said it will sell its disc-jockeying audio equipment unit to private equity firm KKR & Co LP for around 59 billion yen ($550 million). The broader Topix shed 0.1 percent to 1,310.13, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 11,869.98. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)