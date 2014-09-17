TOKYO, Sept 17 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in choppy trade on Wednesday as investors stayed focused on the outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting amid expectations that it may keep rates low. The Nikkei share average ended 0.1 percent lower to 15,888.67 after trading in positive territory. The U.S. Federal Reserve could offer fresh clues after Wednesday's FOMC monetary meeting on when it plans to begin lifting interest rates and how quickly it will move as it prepares for a momentous policy turn after years of aggressive stimulus. The broader Topix shed 0.5 percent to 1,304.96, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.4 percent at 11,822.30. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Eric Meijer)