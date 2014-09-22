TOKYO, Sept 22 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped on Monday as investors booked gains in heavyweight
Softbank after the listing of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
, but the broader market held firmer near six-year high.
The Nikkei declined 0.7 percent to 16,205.90, with a
6.1 percent slide in Softbank shares accounting for more than a
half of the benchmark's fall.
Softbank, which holds a 32 percent stake in Alibaba, had
surged 30 percent over the past six weeks in anticipation of the
Chinese e-commerce company's listing in the New York Stock
Exchange.
The broader market was firmer, with the Topix down
just 0.1 percent at 1,330.88, sticking near a six-year high hit
on Friday, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was
flat at 12,088.93.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)