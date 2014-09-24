TOKYO, Sept 24 Japanese shares stepped back on Wednesday, after U.S. air strikes in Syria dampened risk sentiment and curbed the yen's fall - the main driver of the market's rally in the past several weeks. Returning on Tuesday from a market holiday, the Nikkei average fell 0.2 percent to 16,167.45, though the fall was limited partly because of buying ahead of Thursday, which is half-year dividend record date for many Japanese shares. The broader Topix fell 0.3 percent while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dipped 0.3 percent. (Editing by Eric Meijer)