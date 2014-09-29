TOKYO, Sept 29 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday with the weak yen supporting sentiment, while risk taking was buoyed after the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years in the second quarter. But volume was thin as investors awaited cues, such as from U.S. jobs data due out on Friday. The Nikkei share average ended 0.5 percent higher at 16,310.64. However, SoftBank Corp fell 1.2 percent, with investors failing to digest the implications of the telecom giant being in talks to acquire DreamWorks Animation SKG . "SoftBank's core business is mobile communications. It's not clear what the company wants to do in the animation area," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Asset Management. The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,337.30 in thin trade, with only 1.85 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since Sept 8. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 0.4 percent to 12,163.84. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)