TOKYO, Oct 1 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a two-week low on Wednesday in choppy trade as civil unrest in Hong Kong curbed risk appetite, while mixed data from the Bank Of Japan's tankan survey provided little catalysts. After flirting with positive territory earlier, the Nikkei share average fell 0.6 percent to 16,082.25, the lowest closing level since Sept. 18. The broader Topix dropped 0.6 percent to 1,318.21 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.7 percent to 11,976.60. Big Japanese manufacturers were slightly more optimistic in the third quarter but service-sector sentiment worsened, a central bank survey showed, adding to signs that a solid economic pickup will remain elusive without another burst of stimulus. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)