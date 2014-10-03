TOKYO, Oct 3 Japanese stocks edged up on Friday in choppy trade after index-heavy Fast Retailing Co contributed hefty positive points after it reported strong monthly sales, but gains were limited as the civil unrest in Hong Kong curbed risk appetite. Investors were also on the sidelines before the closely watched U.S. jobs data release. The Nikkei share average ended 0.3 percent higher at 15,708.65 after earlier trading in negative territory. For the week, the index gained 0.3 percent. The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,282.54, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.2 percent to 11,660.48. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)