* Fujifilm soars on Ebola treatment hope
* Market focused on the pace of U.S. rate rise
* Exporters strong on weaker yen
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Oct 6 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Monday morning after a stronger-than-expected September U.S.
jobs report bolstered sentiment, while Fujifilm Holdings Corp
soared on hopes that its influenza drug may cure Ebola.
The Nikkei share average rose 1.3 percent to
15,911.44 after gaining 0.3 percent on Friday.
The Labor Department reported that U.S. nonfarm payrolls
rose by 248,000 last month and the jobless rate fell two-tenths
of a point to 5.9 percent.
"The market is optimistic about the U.S. economy. The next
thing the market watches is how fast U.S. rates will rise," said
Masashi Oda, chief investment officer at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Bank. "Higher rates are good, but if the rates rise too fast,
the stock market will likely get hit."
Fujifilm rose 5.1 percent to a six-year high of 3,580 yen
and was the third most traded stock by turnover after a
volunteer nurse who was the first French national to contract
Ebola left hospital after being successfully treated.
Japan's Fujifilm Holdings said in a statement last month
that its Avigan treatment had been administered to the French
Ebola patient.
"I've made a chunk of money by investing in Fujifilm last
week," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management. "It's
one of the top picks in our portfolio."
Exporters were steady as the dollar was up about 0.1 percent
in early trading at 109.82 yen, moving back toward last
week's six-year peak of 110.09 yen.
Toyota Motor Corp rose 1.7 percent, Honda Motor Co
gained 2.6 percent and Panasonic Corp 2.0
percent.
The broader Topix advanced 1.3 percent to 1,299.19,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.3 percent to
11,810.89.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)