TOKYO, Oct 15 Japan's Nikkei share average
snapped a five-day losing streak on Wedneday, but gains were
limited by investor worries about the slowing global economy and
the deadly Ebola virus.
The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to close at 15,073.52
points.
Denso climbed 1.7 percent and Shin-etsu Chemical
gained 2.6 percent.
Oil shares Inpex Corp and Japan Petroleum
Exploration Co underperformed, slipping 1.2 percent and
1.9 percent respectively, after a steep fall in oil prices.
The broader Topix was up 0.8 percent at 1,223.67,
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 0.7
percent, closing at 11,135.39.
(Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kim Coghill)