* Nikkei stays below 200-day moving average
* Japan market may be pushed down on yen move for now -
trader
* Recruit attracts buying, rises above IPO price
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Oct 16 Japan's Nikkei share average
tumbled 2.5 percent to a 4-1/2-month low on Thursday after Wall
Street dived on deepening worries about weak global demand,
while a stronger yen dragged down exporters such as Toyota Motor
Corp.
The Nikkei was down 374.90 points at 14,698.62 by
mid-morning after falling to as low as 14,672.55 earlier, its
lowest since May 30.
The benchmark has stayed below its 200-day moving average
for the third consecutive day.
"It's clear that people are avoiding risks," said Takatoshi
Itoshima, chief portfolio manager at Commons Asset Management,
adding that investors started to doubt whether U.S. economic
recovery was strong enough to sustain the Japanese stock market.
The U.S. economy has been a relatively bright spot in the
otherwise darkening global economic picture, and investors have
rushed into dollars as a result.
"The yen is now strengthening without any supportive
measures, so we are just going to be pushed down on moves in the
yen for the time being," Itoshima said. "But I think selling is
nearing a climax - unless there are further negative
developments in global growth."
He noted that the S&P 500 managed to trim its steep
losses by the close, and thus the Nikkei may curb its morning
losses later in the day as well.
Exporters were battered, with Toyota falling 3.2 percent to
a 4-1/2-month low. Honda Motor Co sank 4.5 percent to
the lowest since January 2013 and Panasonic Corp shed
3.0 percent.
Banking shares were also hammered. Mizuho Financial Group
, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped between 2.9
percent and 3.5 percent.
Despite the rout in Wall Street overnight and the prevailing
risk averse sentiment, other traders said that some foreign
investors kept cool.
"It's not anything panicky. The year-to-date performance on
the S&P is still up about 1 percent so regardless of people
saying risk-off, risk-off, it's surprising to see how well the
U.S. actually held up until now," said a senior trader at a
foreign brokerage.
"People are just trimming positions rather than selling
massively. People are paying attention to good companies like
Resorttrust and the Recruit IPO."
Japanese staffing firm Recruit Holdings Co Ltd
rose 6.5 percent in its market debut after a $2 billion initial
public offering.
The shares climbed to 3,300 yen, compared with their IPO
price of 3,100 yen.
Hotel operator Resorttrust Inc rose 0.8 percent
after it raised its full-year net profit outlook to 11.2 billion
yen from previously forecast 9.8 billion yen.
The Topix fell 2.0 percent to 1,198.96, and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 2.0 percent to
10,901.65.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer & Kim
Coghill)