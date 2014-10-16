* Nikkei stays below 200-day moving average
* Recruit attracts buying, rises above IPO price
* Fujifilm, other Ebola-related shares jump on intensifying
fears
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Oct 16 Japan's Nikkei share average
tumbled 2.2 percent to 4-1/2-month lows on Thursday hit by
deepening worries about weak global growth, lifting the
safe-haven yen and dragging down exporters such as Toyota Motor
Corp and Honda Motor Co.
The Nikkei ended 335.14 points lower at 14,738.38,
its lowest closing level since May 30.
The benchmark stayed below its 200-day moving average for
the third consecutive day.
"It's clear that people are avoiding risks," said Takatoshi
Itoshima, chief portfolio manager at Commons Asset Management,
adding that investors have started to doubt whether the U.S.
economic recovery was strong enough to sustain the Japanese
stock market.
The U.S. economy has been a relatively bright spot in the
otherwise darkening global economic picture, and investors have
rushed into dollars as a result.
"The yen is now strengthening without any supportive
measures, so we are just going to be pushed down on moves in the
yen for the time being," Itoshima said. "But I think selling is
nearing a climax - unless there are further negative
developments in global growth."
Exporters were battered, with Toyota falling 1.9 percent,
Honda sinking 3.9 percent and Panasonic Corp shedding
3.6 percent.
Japanese staffing firm Recruit Holdings Co Ltd
surged in its market debut to 3,330 yen, compared with their IPO
price of 3,100 yen.
Fujifilm Holdings Corp and other Ebola-related
stocks jumped on speculation over which companies would generate
higher returns from fears of deadly virus Ebola intensifying in
the United States.
Fujifilm gained 1.8 percent and industrial air purifier
maker Airtech Japan Ltd jumped 27 percent.
The Topix fell 2.3 percent to 1,195.50, and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 2.2 percent to
10,891.85.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri
Navaratnam)