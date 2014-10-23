TOKYO, Oct 23 Japanese stocks fell on Thursday as a slight expansion in China's manufacturing sector did little to quell market concerns about fragile global growth prospects. The Nikkei share index closed down 0.4 percent at 15,138.96. Airbag maker Takata Corp's shares tumbled 6.2 percent to an 18-month low after U.S. regulators expanded the number of vehicles using the firm's faulty airbags that may be affected by recalls. The broader Topix lost 0.3 percent to close at 1,232.34, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.3 percent to end at 11,212.87. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Anand Basu)