TOKYO, Nov 10 Japanese stocks fell to a one-week low on Monday as the yen rebounded against the dollar after U.S. jobs data fell short of expectations, while Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp tumbled on a profit warning. The benchmark Nikkei share average ended 0.6 percent lower at 16,780.53, the lowest closing level since Oct. 31. The broader Topix shed 0.3 percent to 1,360.11, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.3 percent to 12,412.00. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)