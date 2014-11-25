TOKYO, Nov 25Japanese stocks ticked up on Tuesday as China's unexpected interest rate cut on Friday encouraged investors to catch up following Tokyo's long holiday weekend. The Nikkei benchmark closed up 0.3 percent at 17,407.62. Sony jumped 6.1 percent as the struggling electronics giant said it expects a near-70 percent jump in revenue for its electronic devices division over the next three years. [ID: nL3N0TF1E1] Big name exporters such as Nissan Motor Co and Panasonic also performed well, gaining 2.7 percent and 2.0 percent respectively, even with a stronger yen. The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,409.15, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also edged up 0.6 percent, to 12,849.27. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson)