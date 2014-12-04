TOKYO, Dec 4 Japanese stocks jumped to a near 7-1/2-year high on Thursday as a weak yen lifted key exporter shares while data showing U.S. economic resilience and expectations of more monetary stimulus in Europe buoyed risk appetites. Also lifting sentiment was a poll suggesting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition will score a handsome win at the Dec. 14 general election, which could lead to a fresh mandate for his "Abenomics" plan to revive the economy.[ID: nL3N0TO1A7] The Nikkei benchmark, rising for a fifth straight day, ended 0.9 percent higher at 17,887.21, the highest closing level since July 2007. The broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to a 6-1/2-year peak at 1,440.60, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.7 percent to 13,078.27. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)