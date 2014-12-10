By Thomas Wilson
TOKYO, Dec 10 Japanese stocks slipped on
Wednesday as a stronger yen prompted investors to sell
exporters' shares, while concerns on political uncertainty in
Greece and falling oil prices dampened risk appetites.
The Nikkei benchmark shed 2.3 percent to close at
17,412.58, its lowest since Nov. 28.
A stronger yen saw exporters Fanuc Corp 6954.T drop 3.3
percent and Nissan Motor Co 7201.T fall 3.4 percent. Toyota
Motor Corp 7203.T tumbled 3.1 percent.
The broader Topix slipped 2.0 percent to 1,406.83,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 2.2 percent to
12,765.54.
(Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Richard Borsuk)