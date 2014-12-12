TOKYO, Dec 12 Japanese stocks snapped a
three-day losing streak on Friday as strong U.S. data and a
weaker yen helped sentiment, while investors stayed optimistic
about Japan's election on the weekend.
The market was supported by expectations that Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling party is on track for a landslide
victory on Sunday. That would let him claim a fresh mandate for
his economic revival policies, known as "Abenomics".
The Nikkei benchmark ended 0.7 percent higher on
Friday, at 17,371.58. For the week, it dropped 3.1 percent.
The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,399.65 for
the day. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also rose 0.2
percent, to 12,698.68.
