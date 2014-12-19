TOKYO, Dec 19Japanese stocks posted their best day in 6-1/2 weeks on Friday as investors continued to take heart from the U.S. Federal Reserve's "patient" approach to raising interest rates, while awaiting comments from the head of the Bank Of Japan after it held policy steady. The Nikkei benchmark ended 2.4 percent higher at 17,621.40, its biggest daily percentage gain since early November. For the week, the index is up 1.4 percent. The Bank of Japan maintained its massive monetary stimulus and offered a brighter view of the economy. The broader Topix added 2.4 percent to 1,409.61, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 2.5 percent to 12,799.29. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sunil Nair)