TOKYO, Jan 7 Japanese stocks ended flat after a choppy session on Wednesday, with investors waiting with bated breath for key domestic and U.S. economic data on Friday as financial markets continued to fret over sliding oil prices and worries over global growth. The Nikkei benchmark added 0.01 percent to 16,885.33, only just managing to snap a four-day losing streak. However, the broader Topix ended 0.1 percent lower at 1,359.80, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.2 percent to 12,308.20. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)