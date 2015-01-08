TOKYO, Jan 8 Japanese stocks posted their biggest rise in three weeks on Thursday after upbeat U.S. employment data and a rebound in oil prices eased investor concerns about the global economy. In its best day since Dec. 19, the Nikkei rose 1.7 percent to 17,167.10. The broader Topix added 1.3 percent to 1,377.67, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 1.3 percent to 12,467.23. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)