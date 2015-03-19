TOKYO, March 19 Japan's Nikkei benchmark dropped
from 15-year highs on Thursday as investors took profits on
recent gainers such as banking shares, which could suffer from a
fall in Japanese bond yields.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond
skidded to a six-week low after the U.S. Federal
Reserve struck a dovish tone on interest rates, driving down
Treasury bond yields.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.4 percent lower at
19,476.56 in choppy trade. In early trade, it briefly hit a
15-year intraday high of 19,557.17.
The broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 1,575.81 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.4 percent to
14,321.48.
Bucking the weakness, Nintendo Co extended its
gains from the day before, soaring 11.8 percent after it said it
will enter the smartphone gaming industry on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)