TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average rose in choppy trade on Monday as investors bought back stocks on dips after the index tumbled last week, but energy shares underperformed as oil prices extended their losses. The Nikkei benchmark rose 0.7 percent at 19,411.40 after being in negative territory earlier. The broader Topix added 0.3 percent at 1,557.77 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.3 percent to 14,182.85. Oil shares fell, with Inpex Corp dropping 2.5 percent and JX Holdings 2.8 percent after oil prices declined, adding to steep losses the previous session. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)