TOKYO, April 3 Tokyo shares rose on Friday in thin trade as investors resumed buying following a sharp drop earlier in the week, but most shied rom large positions before key U.S. jobs data due later in the day. The Nikkei 225 index ended 0.6 percent higher at 19,435.08. For the week, the Nikkei gained 0.8 percent. The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 1,564.16, with only 1.7 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level since late December. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 14,212.79. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)