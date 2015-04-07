TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a near two-week high on Tuesday, helped by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may wait longer before raising interest rates. The Nikkei 225 ended 1.3 percent higher at 19,640.54 points, the highest close since March 25. Energy shares contributed to the gains after a surge in crude oil prices on Monday. The broader Topix gained 1.1 percent to 1,578.55 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.2 percent to 14,353.31. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)