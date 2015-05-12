TOKYO, May 12 Japanese shares ended flat on Tuesday, erasing losses from earlier in the session thanks to gains in companies reporting rosy outlooks, which helped offset concerns over Greece's debt crisis. The Nikkei share average ended flat at 19,624.84, after falling to as low as 19,467.65. The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,602.27 while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.1 percent to 14,475.51. Market participants also said losses were being trimmed in afternoon trade as investors speculated that the Bank Of Japan would buy exchange-traded funds to counter the morning weakness. Suzuki Motor soared 7.8 percent after the company said it expected a record profit in the current financial year. (Editing by Eric Meijer & Shri Navaratnam)