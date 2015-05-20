* Inventory, capital spending remain weak spots - analyst
* Askul soars on share buyback, tie-up with Yahoo Japan
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, May 20 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a near one-month high on Wednesday morning after
better-than-expected economic growth buoyed sentiment, while
Takata Corp tumbled after doubling a recall of air bags
in the United States.
Japan's economy grew at a 2.4 percent annualised rate in the
January-March period, its fastest pace in a year, data showed.
The Nikkei 225 rose 0.8 percent to 20,175.84 in
mid-morning trade after climbing to 20,207.10, the highest level
since April 23, when it hit a new 15-year high.
While most investors took heart from the overall GDP data,
some warned of modest weakness in capital expenditure.
"Headlines are nice, but if you look at the content
carefully, there are weak spots," said Norihiro Fujito, senior
investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities, citing capital spending and inventory.
Looking forward, he said that if companies become more
aggressive backed by their upbeat earnings, some improvement may
be seen in corporate spending in the next quarter.
Private consumption, which accounts for roughly 60 percent
of GDP, rose 0.4 percent, matching the gain in October-December.
Capital spending grew 0.4 percent, less than an expected 0.8
percent gain, the data showed.
Also supporting the mood was a comment from a European
Central Bank policymaker who said it would front-load an asset
purchase scheme aimed at boosting the euro economy.
Nomura Holdings rose as high as 2.8 percent after
saying it would buy back up to 25 million of its own shares, or
0.7 percent shares outstanding, worth up to 20 billion yen.
Askul Corp soared 14 percent and was the third
biggest percentage gainer after announcing a share buyback and
saying that it would tie up with Yahoo Japan Corp on
e-commerce business.
Bucking the strength, Takata shares slumped 12 percent to
more than a one-month low after U.S. safety regulators said the
company was doubling a recall of potentially deadly air bags to
nearly 34 million vehicles, the largest automotive recall in
American history.
Exporters were in demand, with Toyota Motor Corp
rising 0.9 percent, Canon Inc gaining 1.4 percent and
Tokyo Electron Ltd climbing 1.3 percent.
The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,641.62 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.5 percent to
14,840.36.
