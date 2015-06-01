TOKYO, June 1 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a 12th straight day on Monday, erasing early losses rooted in weak economic data that had pulled down U.S. stocks. Trading was choppy throughout the day. Helping reverse losses in the afternoon was speculation about a possible move by the Bank of Japan to purchase exchange traded funds. The Nikkei ended marginally higher, rising 0.03 percent, or 6.72 points to 20,569.87, hitting another 15-year high. The winning streak is the longest since February 1988. The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,678.56 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.2 percent, to 15,157.56. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)