BRIEF-Subex gets 5-year framework contract with BT
* Says Subex awarded a new 5-year framework contract with BT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 4 Japan's Nikkei share average eked out its first gains in three sessions on Thursday, with insurers leading the way on higher Japanese and global bond yields, though rising volatility in bond prices kept many investors cautious. The Nikkei 225 rose 0.1 percent to 20,488.19, not far from its 15-year high of 20,655.33 hit a week ago. Online retailer Rakuten dived 6.2 percent on its plan to issue new shares to raise about 188 billion yen ($1.5 billion) and to use 90 percent of the proceeds for debt repayment. The broader Topix rose 0.2 percent to 1,673.89 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.2 percent to 15,104.62. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
May 3 Indian shares were nearly unchanged on Wednesday as key corporate results including that of ICICI Bank Ltd remained in focus, with investors also keeping an eye out for the outcome of a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.