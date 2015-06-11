TOKYO, June 11 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday to snap a four-day losing streak and bouncing from three-week lows, taking heart from Wall Street's rally overnight and as Greece appeared to inch closer to reaching a cash-for-reform deal with its creditors. The Nikkei share average ended 1.7 percent higher at 20,382.97, posting the biggest percentage gain in four months. The broader Topix gained 1.3 percent to 1,648.88 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.2 percent to 14,882.22. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)