TOKYO, June 18 Japan's Nikkei share average slid to a one-month low on Thursday, dipping below the 20,000-mark for the first time since mid-May, as the yen strengthened after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it will hike interest rates at a slower pace than expected. The market was also bruised by concerns that Greece might be edging closer to a debt default as well as data showing foreign investors last week sold the largest amount of Japanese shares in four months. The benchmark Nikkei shed 1.1 percent to 19,990.82, the lowest level since May 18, while the broader Topix fell 1.0 percent to 1,616.66 in thin trade volume with turnover more than 10 percent below the average in the last 100 days. Financials and exporters led the losses as all but one of the 33 Topix industry groups dropped. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Richard Borsuk)