TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a two-week high on Monday on hopes that 11th-hour proposals from Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would appease its creditors and help avert a default. The Nikkei share average ended 1.3 percent higher at 20,428.19, the highest closing level since June 8. The broader Topix gained 1.1 percent to 1,648.61 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 1.1 percent to 14,882.15. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)