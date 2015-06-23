TOKYO, June 23 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a fresh 15-year high on Tuesday as hopes grew for progress in Greek debt talks and lifted stocks, such as banks, that had suffered recent declines. Sentiment was also boosted by a weaker yen and an outline for a strategy to boost Japan's growth potential that the government unveiled late on Monday. The Nikkei share average closed up 1.87 percent at an intraday peak of 20,809.42, its highest since 2000. The broader Topix rose 1.7 percent to 1,676.40. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.66 percent to 15,128.63. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)