TOKYO, June 23 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a fresh 15-year high on Tuesday as hopes grew for progress in
Greek debt talks and lifted stocks, such as banks, that had
suffered recent declines.
Sentiment was also boosted by a weaker yen and an outline
for a strategy to boost Japan's growth potential that the
government unveiled late on Monday.
The Nikkei share average closed up 1.87 percent at
an intraday peak of 20,809.42, its highest since 2000.
The broader Topix rose 1.7 percent to 1,676.40.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.66 percent
to 15,128.63.
